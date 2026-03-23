Four Teenagers Found Safe After Getting Stranded in the Area of Maritsa Hut

Authorities in Sofia reported the disappearance of four teenagers—two girls and two boys aged 17 and 18—at the Borovets resort. The alert was raised shortly before midnight by their parents, who were unable to reach the teenagers by phone.

A police patrol responded immediately and launched a search operation. A member of the Mountain Rescue Service joined the effort with a snowmobile to access difficult terrain.

After several hours of searching, the teenagers were located near the Maritsa Hut. They were frightened but in good physical condition.

According to the youths, they had set off from Samokov toward the hut in one of the boys’ car, but the vehicle became stuck en route. Noticing warning signs about bears and with no mobile signal, they stayed put and waited for help. All four were returned safely to their parents.

Earlier in the winter season, the Mountain Rescue Service reported increased operational activity and confirmed full readiness for the season. The service also noted a rise in mountain incidents over the past year and highlighted the need for legislative changes to facilitate the work of rescue teams.