Fuel Prices Rise, Thousands Apply for Compensation

Fuel prices have increased today, March 31, with diesel now selling at an average of €1.68. Gas has recorded a significant jump, reaching €0.73 at petrol stations. Petrol remains below the €1.60 threshold, currently priced at €1.47.

Against this backdrop, the number of people from vulnerable groups seeking to benefit from the one-off monthly payment of €20 is also rising. So far, 33,000 applications have been submitted by individuals who have not previously received other forms of social assistance. In addition, more than 1.1 million people meet the income criteria for automatic support without the need to apply.

Today was the final day for submitting applications for the compensation. In the Plovdiv region, more than 2,700 people filed applications.

A large proportion of those seeking the €20 payment submitted their applications on the last possible day at the Social Assistance Directorate in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv.

BNT: Why did you choose the last day? Krasimir Krastev: “Well, I thought there would be fewer people.”

An average of 66 people per hour submitted applications for the fuel assistance in Plovdiv, with many using the information system. Additional service counters were opened at the Social Assistance Directorate in the city.

Vangel Panayotov: “It goes very quickly – people fill in everything that is required.”

However, many applicants consider the €20 fuel allowance insufficient.

BNT: What will these €20 help you with, if you are approved? Answer: “With nothing.” Vangel Panayotov: “What will it cover – just enough to drive across the city from one end to the other.”

It remains to be seen how many of the more than 55,000 users of the Social Assistance Directorate in Plovdiv will receive the €20 compensation.

Aneliya Kirova, Director of the Social Assistance Directorate – Plovdiv: “We do not know how many of these people will be approved by the National Revenue Agency as meeting the criteria, because among them there are people who do not own motor vehicles, and likely some who do not meet the income requirements.”

Data from the National Revenue Agency are expected at the beginning of April and will be provided to the social services, which will distribute the €20 payments.