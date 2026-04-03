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"Gallup" Polls: Five Parties Certain to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament

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Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
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Nearly 53% of Bulgarians are ready to vote in the early parliamentary elections

агенция мяра обществото показва превес колективното немалко индивидуален инстинкт

Nearly 53% of Bulgarians say they are ready to vote in the snap parliamentary elections on 19 April 2026, with turnout showing no significant change compared to before the start of the campaign (51%), according to a nationally representative survey by Gallup International Balkan conducted between 20 and 30 March 2026.

The data provide a snapshot of electoral attitudes during the campaign. The survey is part of the agency’s independent research programme and was funded with its own resources.

According to the results of the survey, “Progressive Bulgaria” remains the leading political force among decided voters with 27.7%. Compared with 29.8% recorded in February, there is a slight decline, but not enough to indicate a stable trend. Rather, it reflects volatility in the coalition’s support, influenced by a relatively subdued campaign and the late announcement of its name.

In second place, with 22.8% among decided voters, is GERB–UDF, where some pre-election mobilisation is evident. It remains to be seen whether this momentum will be sustained and whether the gap with the leader can be further narrowed.

In third place is We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria with 10.6%. The coalition continues to suffer electoral damage from the “Petrohan” case but retains the potential to mobilise protest voters, which could improve its result.

In fourth position is Movement for Rights and Freedoms with 10.4%. In actual elections, the party traditionally demonstrates strong mobilisation capacity, which could further boost its support.

The fifth certain entrant to the next National Assembly is Vazrazhdane, which has seen a slight increase in support to 6.3% during the early stage of the campaign. This is largely due to its clearer positioning in opposition to “Progressive Bulgaria”, which has energised its electoral core.

Several parties remain below the 4% electoral threshold, with varying chances of entering Parliament.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party – United Left stands at 2.9%, but with an effective campaign and clearer differentiation from “Progressive Bulgaria”, it retains potential to cross the threshold.

A new political actor, the “Radiance” coalition, has also gained visibility early in the campaign, registering 2.9%. During the survey period, it slightly outperformed There Is Such a People (2.8%), MECh (2.7%), “Velichie” (1.8%), Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (0.9%), and “Blue Bulgaria” (0.9%).

The survey was conducted through a standardized face-to-face personal interview with data registration via tablets among 820 adult citizens of Bulgaria. The survey reproduces the population structure by the following demographic characteristics: gender, age, education, type of settlement. The maximum statistical error is ±3.5% for a 50% proportion for the main sample at 95% confidence level.

The survey is part of the independent research program of the sociological agency Gallup International Balkan and is financed with own funds.

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