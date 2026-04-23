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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Congratulates Rumen Radev on Election Victory

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германският канцлер фридрих мерц поздравил румен радев победата изборите

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has congratulated Rumen Radev in a telephone conversation today, April 23, on the decisive victory of “Progressive Bulgaria” in the parliamentary elections and expressed the German government’s readiness to work with Bulgaria’s future regular government.

During the conversation, Radev stressed that Germany is a leading investment, economic and foreign trade partner of Bulgaria, and that German investments in the country make a significant contribution to the development of industry and manufacturing.

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