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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Germany Arrests Suspects Wanted Setting Fire to Starlink Antennas Near Sofia

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германия задържала издирваните палеж антени старлинк софия

Two 19-year-old men wanted in connection with the arson attack on Starlink antennas near Sofia have been arrested in the German city of Duisburg, German media report. The arson attack took place on 9 October.

Attack on Satellites - Masked Men Set Fire to 11 Starlink Antennas in Bulgaria

The European Arrest Warrants for the two men have been handed over to the German authorities by their Bulgarian counterparts, and the men are expected to be extradited to Bulgaria.

Suspects in Starlink Antenna Arson Near Sofia Were Born in Germany

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