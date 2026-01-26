БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Government at Odds: Outging Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in Dispute Over Parliamentary Approval of Bulgaria’s Membership in Trump’s Board of Peace

Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Divergence emerged within the government, as the outgoing prime minister and the foreign minister are engaged in a dispute over whether Bulgaria’s membership in Donald Trump’s Board of Peace should be approved by the National Assembly now or left to the next parliament.

After the document was signed in Davos, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said that a bill would be submitted to Parliament for debate as early as this week. Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, however, believes the decision should be taken by the next legislature. The leader of MRF – New Beginning commented that postponing ratification sends a bad signal to Bulgaria’s international partners.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs explained on "The Day Begins" that there is no deadline for the Parliament to approve Bulgaria's accession to Donald Trump's Peace Council.

Speaking on Bulgarian National Television’s programme 'The Day Begins', the foreign minister explained that there is no deadline by which Parliament must approve Bulgaria’s accession to Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.

Georg Georgiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said:
“We have heard many times the issue of legitimacy – who is legitimate and who is not. Even you said that our expiry date has passed. I believe there is absolutely no need not to proceed now in a reasonable and moderate way and to see how the next majority will be configured around this extremely important issue.”

BNT: But is this your personal view, or is it the government’s position? I quoted a decision articulated by the prime minister. Where is this discrepancy coming from?

Georgiev:
“This is not a discrepancy. It is a dynamic process. There are many elements in which different approaches are assumed.

The leader of MRF– New Beginning does not agree with the foreign minister’s position. According to Delyan Peevski, delaying the ratification of Bulgaria’s membership in the Board of Peace sends a negative signal to the country’s international partners. In his statement, Peevski said he would ask the prime minister who is exerting pressure on the government’s decisions.

Georg Georgiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said:
“What is happening now is like this: why are you wearing a hat, and why are you not wearing a hat? In one case it is bad that we are doing it, in the other it is bad that we are not doing it. I respect all opinions I have heard on this topic. They certainly have their place in the debate in the National Assembly. Parliament can take its own independent decisions.”

From the 'WE continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB) coalition, it is argued that the procedure for joining the Board of Peace has been breached and that they will refer the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Nikolay Denkov, WCC–DB, said:
“What is required is that, before a document is signed, a legal review should be carried out of how Bulgaria is committing itself through that document. This signature will have consequences, and the person who placed it – in this case, the prime minister – in a manner that does not comply with the requirements for international treaties, will not bear responsibility today.”

The foreign minister did not give a specific answer as to whether and when the government would submit the bill for ratification of the agreement to the National Assembly.

Georg Georgiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said:
“The government is a collective body. All points of view will be heard and taken into account. In the end, I believe the best decision will be taken and the most reasonable and moderate approach will be adopted.”

Georgiev added that the decision for Bulgaria to join Trump’s Board of Peace was taken at the cabinet’s regular meeting last Wednesday.

.

