Hash Code for Voting Machines Generated Ahead of April 19 Early Elections in Bulgaria

The hash code that will appear on each machine-printed ballot was generated at the Ministry of e-Government on April 3.

The process began at 10:00 and was conducted publicly, allowing anyone to observe it on a monitor. The hash code is important because it will be printed on every machine-generated ballot and on the control receipts from the voting devices.

The software for the machines is also being built and verified in a secure environment, with 100% of the voting machines set to be checked.

Caretaker Minister of e-Government Georgi Sharkov and the chair of the Central Election Commission Kamelia Neykova provided further details on the process.