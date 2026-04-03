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Hash Code for Voting Machines Generated Ahead of April 19 Early Elections in Bulgaria

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Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
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генерираха хеш кода машините гласуване
Снимка: BTA

The hash code that will appear on each machine-printed ballot was generated at the Ministry of e-Government on April 3.

The process began at 10:00 and was conducted publicly, allowing anyone to observe it on a monitor. The hash code is important because it will be printed on every machine-generated ballot and on the control receipts from the voting devices.

The software for the machines is also being built and verified in a secure environment, with 100% of the voting machines set to be checked.

Caretaker Minister of e-Government Georgi Sharkov and the chair of the Central Election Commission Kamelia Neykova provided further details on the process.

Georgi Sharkov said: “The certification process, according to a methodology approved last Monday, was carried out by four teams. All tests passed successfully. Access was provided to a list of observers submitted to the CEC, who, under the decision and methodology, had access to the software in a secure environment.”

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