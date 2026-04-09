Heavy Traffic Before the start of the Easter Holidays

Around 130,000 vehicles on the country’s main roads for the Easter holidays weekend travel, with more than 3,000 cars per hour leaving Sofia towards the Trakia motorway alone, making it the busiest route, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency. An accident this afternoon further disrupted traffic on the Trakia motorway, while heavy goods traffic was temporarily suspended.

In the past hour, nearly 6,000 vehicles have left the capital, with around 4,000 heading towards Plovdiv. During the holiday period, some 62,000 vehicles are expected to travel along the Trakia motorway, with current traffic levels reaching about 4,000 vehicles per hour, despite a capacity of 1,500 to 2,000 vehicles per hour.

Traffic is also heavy on the Hemus motorway, where around 35,000 vehicles are expected, and on the Struma motorway, with projections of 32,000.

A ban on lorries over 12 tonnes remains in place until 20:00, with exceptions for vehicles transporting perishable food or hazardous waste.

Commissioner Maria Boteva, Deputy Head of Traffic Police at the General Directorate of National Police: “We are planning specialised police operations aimed at preventing unlicensed drivers or those under the influence of alcohol, drugs or their analogues from using the roads. We will also monitor compliance with speed limits.” Caretaker Regional Development Minister Nikolay Naydenov: “We have introduced traffic organisation measures and instructed all road maintenance companies to suspend repair works. We are working well with the Ministry of Interior and hope to avoid incidents, particularly road accidents.”

An earlier crash is hampering traffic on the Trakia motorway near the Lozen interchange.

Last year, around 185,000 vehicles left the capital for Easter. This year, the number is expected to rise by 6,000 to around 191,000.

Traffic towards Greece and Bansko is also intense.

Earlier in the day, road agency officials introduced reversible lanes on the Struma motorway near the Simitli interchange, with two lanes opened towards Kulata and one towards Sofia. Traffic flow will be adjusted in the coming days depending on demand.

Police teams have been deployed along the busiest sections, including the Struma motorway, the road to Bansko and the Kresna Gorge.

Senior Inspector Georgi Buchkov of Traffic Police in Blagoevgrad: “Their task will be not only to monitor compliance with traffic regulations but also, where necessary, to assist and regulate traffic.”

More than 40,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the main roads in Blagoevgrad region towards mountain and spa resorts, as well as Greece. Police have pledged strict controls over the holiday period.

Senior Inspector Georgi Buchkov added: “All available speed control equipment within the regional directorate will be deployed and operational.”

A specialised police operation will also be carried out over the next three days, focusing on drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, unlicensed drivers and compliance with speed limits.

Security measures have also been introduced at border crossings with Greece.

The Hemus motorway is also busy. There the forecast data are for 35 000 cars, and on Struma for 32 000.

Until 8 p.m., the movement of trucks with a total mass of more than 12 tonnes remains prohibited, except for those transporting perishable food or waste.

commissioner Maria Boteva, deputy head of the "Traffic Police", DGNP: "We plan to conduct specialized police operations aimed at preventing unlicensed drivers or those who have consumed alcohol, drugs or their analogues from driving on the roads." Nikolay Naydenov, caretaker minister of regional development: "We have introduced traffic organisation, we have asked all road companies, we have instructed them to stop any repair work. We are working well with the Ministry of Interior and I hope there will be no excesses, especially no traffic accidents."

A catastrophe is hampering traffic on the Trakia motorway near the junction for the village of Lozen.

Last year 185 thousand cars left the capital for Easter. This year the number is expected to be 6 thousand more or 191 thousand.

Traffic on the road to Greece and Bansko is also intense.

Already at noon the road agency officials organized the reverse traffic on the Struma motorway at the Simitli junction.

Two lanes were opened in the direction of Kulata and one - towards Sofia. In the following days the traffic will be reversed depending on the traffic.

Police teams are deployed on the busiest sections - Struma highway, the road to Bansko and in the Kresna gorge.

senior Inspector Georgi Buchkov, "Traffic Police" - Blagoevgrad: "Their task will be, in addition to monitoring compliance with the traffic rules and, if necessary, to assist and regulate traffic."

More than 40,000 vehicles are expected to pass on the main roads in the Blagoevgrad region towards the mountain and spa resorts, as well as towards Greece. The police promise strict control during the weekend.

senior Inspector Georgi Buchkov, "Traffic Police" - Blagoevgrad: "All available technical means for speed control, which are available in the district directorate, will be available and will work."

In the next three days a specialised police operation will also take place.

"The focus of this operation will be on drivers who drive after alcohol and drugs, unlicensed drivers, as well as control of the maximum speed limit."

Security measures have also been taken at border crossings with Greece.

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