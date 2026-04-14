His Holiness Patriarch Daniil Pays Tribute to Miraculous Icon “Virgin Mary the Gatekeeper” During Celebrations on Bright Tuesday

Bright Tuesday is marked as the feast day of the miraculous icon “Virgin Mary the Gatekeeper”.

One of its copies is housed at the Rozhen Monastery, where special services were held today. His Holiness Patriarch Daniil attended the celebrations.

According to tradition, the icon was painted by Saint Luke the Evangelist. During the period of iconoclasm, it was saved by a widow who threw it into the sea to prevent its destruction.

Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil: “For centuries this feast has been celebrated here. There have been many miracles attributed to the icon, helping so many people. When we hear the word ‘miracle’, we expect great wonders — there have indeed been healings from various illnesses, but also comfort and support in everyday human struggles. This is what brings people together on this day — to rejoice in the Resurrection of the Lord and to give thanks to the Mother of God for her care for us.”

Photos by BTA