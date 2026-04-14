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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

It’s Bright Tuesday - the Day Dedicated to Special Veneration of the Holy Mother of God

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Bright Tuesday is being marked today, April 14, 2026, the second day of the Bright Week, with the faithful paying tribute to the Virgin Mary.

The week is known as “Bright” because the Resurrection of Jesus Christ is believed to bring spiritual enlightenment to all. During Bright Week, church weddings are not performed, as the days are dedicated to celebrating Christ’s Resurrection.

Christians continue to greet one another with “Christ is Risen” - “Truly He is Risen!” until Pentecost, when it is believed that Jesus Christ established his Church on Earth through the descent of the Holy Spirit.

Christ is Risen! It Is Easter - the Feast of Feasts

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Bright Monday, was the second day of the Easter celebrations. According to Orthodox tradition, it marks the beginning of the Bright Week.

It is the start of a series of days during which the joyful message of the Resurrection is meant to reach all believers. Bright Week concludes on Sunday, known as Thomas Sunday, named after the Apostle Thomas, to whom Christ appeared after the Resurrection.

Throughout the week, churches resound with festive hymns celebrating the Resurrection.

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