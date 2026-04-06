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Holy Week Begins: Bulgarian Orthodox Church Outlines Services and Traditions

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In 2026, Orthodox Church in Bulgaria marks the start of the Holy Week on 6th of April, Holy Monday.

It outlines the sequence of services that will be held across the country

Holy Week, often referred to in Eastern Christianity as "Holy and Great Week", is the final, most sacred week of the Christian calendar, commemorating the last days of Jesus Christ's earthly life, his suffering, crucifixion, death and Resurrection.

After raising Lazarus on Saturday and being triumphantly welcomed into Jerusalem, Christ voluntarily walked step by step towards His suffering for the redemption of humanity. Each day of Holy Week is regarded as holy and great, and the Church conducts special services to recall God’s great mercy towards mankind.

The Bridegroom Service

During the first three days of Holy Week, the so-called “Bridegroom Service” is held in all churches and monasteries. This is among the most penitential services of the week. It is a morning service performed in the evening and is established for the first three days of Holy Week. It takes its name from the opening hymn, which begins with the words: Behold, the Bridegroom comes in the middle of the night, and blessed is the servant whom he shall find watching...".

The hymn is linked to the Parable of the Ten Virgins (Matthew 25), a central theme of these services. In iconography, Christ is depicted suffering, crowned with thorns, clothed in a royal robe and holding a reed.

During these first three days, the Church recalls Christ’s final days in Jerusalem.

Holy Monday

On Holy Monday, the Gospels recount how the Son of God entered the Temple in Jerusalem and found it filled with traders. Filled with righteous anger, He drove them out, declaring that the temple is a house of prayer, not a marketplace. The Church also honours the Holy Patriarch Joseph, who was sold by his brothers to merchants travelling to Egypt. There, in a foreign land, he endured many hardships but was elevated by Pharaoh to a position of great authority. Like Joseph, Christ was betrayed and suffered for the sins of humanity.

Holy Tuesday

On Holy Tuesday, the Church recalls the Parable of the Ten Virgins, connected to the ancient custom of maidens welcoming the bridegroom with lit lamps. In the parable, Christ is presented as the Bridegroom of the Church, and His prophetic words foretell the time when He would be taken away to suffer. The Parable of the Talents is also remembered, emphasising readiness and responsibility in spiritual life and service to God and others.

Holy Wednesday

On Holy Wednesday, the Church commemorates one of the final events before Christ’s Passion: the anointing with precious ointment by a repentant woman (Matthew 26:6–13; Mark 14:3–9). It also recalls the decision of the Sanhedrin to condemn Christ, and Judas Iscariot’s agreement to betray Him for thirty pieces of silver. The Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts is celebrated for the last time on this day.

Holy Thursday

Holy Thursday recalls the Last Supper, when Christ gave His final instructions to His disciples, instituted the sacrament of Holy Communion (the Eucharist), and foretold His betrayal.

During the evening service, the Twelve Gospel readings are recited, recounting Christ’s suffering. A special anointing service is also performed in churches.

Good Friday

Good Friday is the most solemn and sorrowful day in the Christian calendar. Those observing the fast traditionally abstain from all food and even water, though practices may vary according to individual strength and guidance from a priest.

The Church commemorates Christ’s suffering—His trial, scourging, humiliation and crucifixion. Bearing the heavy cross from Pontius Pilate’s court, He was led to Golgotha and crucified between two thieves. Amid earthquakes and darkness, He died to redeem humanity from death.

In the evening, the funeral service of Christ is held. The epitaphios is carried in procession around the church, and the faithful pass beneath it as a sign of reverence, humility and sorrow, as well as gratitude for Christ’s sacrifice.

Holy Saturday

Holy Saturday commemorates Christ’s burial and His descent into hell. After His death on the cross, His body was taken down by Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus, anointed with spices, wrapped in a new shroud and laid in a tomb hewn from rock. The Myrrh-bearing women, including the Virgin Mary, were present.

Knowing that Christ had foretold His Resurrection, the chief priests and Pharisees secured the tomb with a guard, fearing His disciples might steal the body.

The Church honours Holy Saturday as the “most blessed seventh day”, when Christ lies in the tomb as a man, yet at the same time saves the world and opens the gates of heaven.

Easter – the Resurrection of Christ

Easter is the celebration of life’s victory over death. As the Church proclaims, He who is “the Resurrection and the Life” triumphs over decay and death to grant eternal life to all.

On this day, the faithful, like the Myrrh-bearing women, find the stone rolled away and the tomb empty. The world first hears the good news of liberation from sin and death. Churches offer prayers of thanksgiving, and believers greet one another with: “Christ is Risen!” and respond: "Indeed he has risen".

Father Vasil Shagan said: “At the beginning of Holy Week, the entire Orthodox world awaits these central events, which we can truly say changed the world. This marks the end of Christ’s earthly life as a man, yet we know He entered into these sufferings to redeem all humanity from sin and death. Each day of this week is called great because it bears witness to these events. It is good for everyone to reflect on them, to revisit the Gospel accounts and understand what happened, because it is of great importance.”


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