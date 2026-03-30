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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Homes of 20 Families Have Become Inaccessible after the Cherni Lom River Overflowed Its Banks

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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Evacuation of people will not happen, said the mayor of Popovo Dr. Lyudmil Veselinov

заради проливни дъждове река черни лом преля село априлово

The Cherni Lom River has overflowed its banks following heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours in the municipality of Popovo. Two dykes were broken.

The most serious situation is in the village of Aprilovo, where two houses, yards and agricultural land have been flooded.

    Popovo Mayor Dr Ludmil Veselinov stated that no evacuations are expected. Essential supplies will be delivered to around 20 families whose homes have been temporarily cut off from the village centre using all-terrain vehicles.

    At present, emergency teams are placing sandbags to prevent floodwaters from reaching the mosque, according to the mayor of Aprilovo, Miran Stoyanov. In the nearby village of Marchino, both bridges have become clogged due to the rising water, and a local agricultural production facility has been flooded.

    Traffic on the road between Popovo and Targovishte has been restricted to one lane near the village of Svetlen.

    A total of 60 litres of rainfall per square metre has fallen in the Popovo area over the past two days.


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