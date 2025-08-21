БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
How to Tell If an Online Loan Website Is a Scam?

Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
разпознаем измамни сайтове онлайн кредити
Снимка: pixels.com

Online lending is becoming increasingly popular, offering fast and easy access to financing. However, with rising demand come growing attempts at fraud. The internet is awash with fake websites posing as legitimate credit institutions, but which are in fact designed to deceive consumers. So, how can you identify fraudulent sites offering quick loans? Experts from Parite.bg explain:

Lack of licence or registration

Legitimate online lenders are required to be licensed and registered with the relevant regulatory authorities. If a site does not provide information about its licence or registration, this is a serious warning sign. Check the website of the Financial Supervision Commission or another competent authority to confirm that the lender is officially registered.

Poorly designed websites with spelling mistakes

Reputable financial institutions invest significant resources in developing their websites. If a site looks unprofessional, contains numerous spelling or grammatical errors, or does not function properly, it may well be fraudulent.

Absence of clear terms and transparency

Fraudulent websites often avoid providing detailed information about loan conditions, interest rates and additional fees. If you cannot find the full loan terms, or if they are written in vague language, exercise caution.

Requests for upfront payments

Legitimate lenders will never ask for payment in advance in order to approve a loan. If you are asked to pay a processing fee or any other charge before receiving the loan, it is a clear sign of fraud.

No contact details or company address

Trusted lenders always provide accurate contact details, including a telephone number, physical address and email. If a site offers no such information, or only an online form, this should raise alarm bells.

Promises of guaranteed approval

If a site claims that anyone can obtain a loan without a credit check or any conditions, be suspicious. Genuine lenders always carry out checks before granting credit.

Unreliable reviews and lack of online reputation

Search for independent feedback about the lender. If you find no reviews, or if the reviews seem overly positive and unrealistic, the site may be fraudulent. Check social media as well – the absence of any presence is another warning sign.

Use of insecure websites


Before entering any personal details, ensure the site uses a secure connection (HTTPS, not HTTP). If there is no padlock symbol in the browser’s address bar, do not provide your information – the site may not be safe.

How to protect yourself?

To avoid falling victim to fraud, follow these key rules:

  • Always check that the lender is licensed and has credible reviews.
  • Never send upfront payments before receiving a loan.
  • Do not share personal details on suspicious websites.
  • Read the loan conditions carefully before signing any agreement.
  • Be cautious if an offer seems too good to be true.


Online loans can be a useful tool, but it is essential to remain vigilant to avoid risks and to choose a reliable, regulated lender.

