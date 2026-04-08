Human Remains Found in Rubbish Bag in Plovdiv

Human remains have been discovered in a rubbish bag in the city of Plovdiv, authorities have said.

The gruesome discovery was reported around midday on April 8 by residents in the Trakia district. Police have cordoned off the area, with a significant police presence remaining at the scene.

According to Bulgarian National Television (BNT), severed male limbs were found in a black bag left near a waste container on “Georgi Danchov” Street.

The investigation is at a very early stage. More clarity is expected once forensic examination results become available.

Photos by Zlatin Boyadzhiev