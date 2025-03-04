Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders took part in the traditional descent in folk costumes at Pamporovo

Several hundred skiers and snowboarders participated in a grand ski descent in traditional costumes at the Pamporovo resort on Bulgaria's national holiday, March 3rd.

A large Bulgarian flag was also lowered down the "Stenata" slope, which impressed the attendees. Following the established tradition, the lifts transported the participants free of charge to the Snezhanka peak. From the summit, the procession began, accompanied by bagpipes and patriotic songs, with many waving the Bulgarian flags.

At the "Studenets" plaza, nearly a thousand tourists from both Bulgaria and abroad were waiting, having come specifically for the celebration. Exactly at noon, the Bulgarian national anthem played, and a traditional dance circle began.

Photos by Velihka Petkova, BNT

