“I Choose Bulgaria” Initiative: More Than 4,000 Bulgarians Seek to Return to the Country Over the Past Seven Months

More than 4,000 Bulgarians have applied to return to the country over the past seven months. The largest group is people aged between 30 and 40. They have applied under the “I Choose Bulgaria” programme run by the Employment Agency, which provides financial support to Bulgarian emigrants in the hope of encouraging them to return home. What motivates them to stay in Bulgaria?

Alexander was born in Seattle, United States. Twenty-three years later, he returned to Bulgaria — for good.

Alexander Vlashev: “Every summer I return to Bulgaria with my family for one to two months, and I have always enjoyed interacting with people here. My family is there, as are my friends, but in my heart it has always felt good and right for me.”

He learned about the “I Choose Bulgaria” programme run by the Employment Agency through relatives. He applied and was approved. He has now been living in Sofia for nearly six months and works as a programmer.

Boris Filipov from the Employment Agency said: “Most applications come from Bulgarians in the United Kingdom and Germany. We also have Bulgarians who have returned from Finland, Ireland, China and Japan.”

The programme also offers financial bonuses for retaining employment after the sixth and twelfth month. These can reach up to three average salaries in the sector in which the returnee is employed. Funding is also provided for the relocation of household belongings, transport, as well as Bulgarian language lessons.

Initially, the programme opened places for 900 people, but applications exceeded expectations. In just seven months, more than 4,000 Bulgarians have applied to return to the country.

Boris Filipov from the Employment Agency: “For example, financial support for the relocation of household belongings depends on the country from which the Bulgarian is returning. If it is from an EU Member State, Kosovo or an EU candidate country, the amount is €2,550. If it is from a country outside the EU, such as the United States, Japan or China, then it is €5,112.” Boris Filipov added: “In conversations with many participants, they share that despite their many years of experience abroad, they do not feel fully integrated there and wish to return and develop in Bulgaria.”

Anyone aged between 16 and 65 can apply for the programme. The condition, however, is that they must work in Bulgaria. This is what Alexander has done — he graduated in Computer Science in the United States but chose to build his career in Bulgaria. Above all, he says he loves Bulgarian cuisine.

Alexander Vlashev said: “My mother makes banitsa (cheese pastry) and kozunak (Easter bread), my father prepares meatballs. I love Bulgarian cuisine — it is very tasty.”

The “I Choose Bulgaria” programme will also have a second phase focusing on internal migration. It will provide incentives for people already living in Bulgaria who wish to move to smaller towns and settlements.

"I Choose Bulgaria” Programme Offers Up To BGN 10,000 to Emigrants Who Decide to Return to Their Homeland





