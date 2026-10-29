БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
НА ЖИВО: Единственият дебат между Илияна Йотова и Андрей...
Чете се за: 22:57 мин.
Апелативният съд в Бургас пусна под "домашен...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
След 14 месеца зад решетките: Окръжният съд в Бургас...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Румен Радев за нападнатия контейнеровоз: Бяхме готови да...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Времето през ноември: Най-ниските температури ще са до...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Зимата напомня за себе си още в началото на ноември
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Кристин Лагард ще напусне поста си предсрочно през февруари
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Появи се видео от атаката на морски дрон срещу...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
БНТ организира единствения дебат между Илияна Йотова и...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Потънал е контейнеровозът, атакуван от дронове край Калиакра
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Illegal Cigarette Factory Uncovered in Karnobat: 58-Year-Old Man Arrested, Faces Up to 6 Years in Prison

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
EN
Запази
разследващите установяват действала тайната фабрика цигари карнобат
Снимка: BNT

The State Agency for National Security (SANS), the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC) and the Border Police have dismantled a secret factory for the illegal production of cigarettes in Karnobat (Southeastern Bulgaria, Burgas district). Counterfeit tobacco products bearing the names of world-famous brands were manufactured there. One man has been arrested so far, while other suspects are being sought.

The illegal factory is located in the industrial zone of Karnobat. During the investigators’ operation, a total of 12 tonnes of tobacco were discovered, along with all kinds of supplies used in cigarette production. The premises also contain modern machinery capable of completing the entire production cycle. Interestingly, there are three bedrooms that were occupied by workers at the illegal factory.

The illegal production operation was uncovered following a tip-off to the authorities that a former tyre warehouse in Karnobat had been converted into a modern cigarette factory.

Commissioner Pavel Koleva, head of the GDCOC department in Burgas: “Upon entering the premises, we found around 12 tonnes of tobacco, equipment spread across three industrial halls, and materials prepared for the production of cigarettes under various brand names.”

Senior Commissioner Lyachezar Momchev, director of Border Police in Burgas: “These products are most likely intended for Western and Central Europe.”

Investigators are still establishing when the factory began operating. However, the extensive equipment gives them reason to believe that production had been going on for a long time.

This is just one of the machines in the high-tech factory. It is used to process tobacco, which was cut and moistened here.

Maria Markova, head of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas: “The entire production process was indeed in place, from drying the tobacco to shredding it and filling the appropriate cigarette blanks. There are all kinds of blanks. These include paper and sheets which, depending on the relevant expert examinations, may prove to be paper used in the production of excise stamps as well.”

In addition to the production halls, the factory also had living quarters, including bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen and even a gym. It is believed that workers stayed there in shifts so that production could continue without interruption and the movement of people around the building would not arouse suspicion.

Photos: David Suknarov, BNT

Commissioner Pavel Koleva, head of the GDCOC department in Burgas: “At present, one person, a 58-year-old man from Karnobat, has been arrested. We are identifying those who worked here and were involved in the production process itself, as well as in the distribution of excise goods.”

The workers are believed to have been foreign nationals. Investigators will also establish whether the arrested man, who owns the premises, was the organiser of the criminal activity.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в ефира на БНТ 3
1
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в ефира на БНТ 3
БНТ организира единствения дебат между Илияна Йотова и Андрей Гюров - гледайте днес от 21.00 ч.
2
БНТ организира единствения дебат между Илияна Йотова и Андрей Гюров...
Времето през ноември: Най-ниските температури ще са до минус 7°, а най-високите – между 20° и 25°
3
Времето през ноември: Най-ниските температури ще са до минус...
Появи се видео от атаката на морски дрон срещу контейнеровоза край Шабла
4
Появи се видео от атаката на морски дрон срещу контейнеровоза край...
Военно-апелативният съд ще гледа мярката на гарда на НСО Мартин Владимиров
5
Военно-апелативният съд ще гледа мярката на гарда на НСО Мартин...
„Действайте, ще ви бъде платено“: Нови свидетелски показания по случая със Соня Колтуклиева
6
„Действайте, ще ви бъде платено“: Нови свидетелски...

Най-четени

Трима са задържани за убийството на Слави Бинев, съобщи главният секретар на МВР
1
Трима са задържани за убийството на Слави Бинев, съобщи главният...
ЦИК при обработени 100% протоколи от СИК: Йотова и Гюров отиват на балотаж на 1 ноември
2
ЦИК при обработени 100% протоколи от СИК: Йотова и Гюров отиват на...
Бизнесменът Слави Бинев е убит в столичния квартал „Павлово“
3
Бизнесменът Слави Бинев е убит в столичния квартал...
Къде са задържани заподозрените за убийството на Слави Бинев (СНИМКИ)?
4
Къде са задържани заподозрените за убийството на Слави Бинев (СНИМКИ)?
Софийският военен съд освободи Мартин Варадинов от ареста
5
Софийският военен съд освободи Мартин Варадинов от ареста
Бившият началник на НСО: Поведението на Колтуклиева не е журналистика
6
Бившият началник на НСО: Поведението на Колтуклиева не е журналистика

More from: Bulgaria

“Pythagoras” Awards for Contributions to Science Presented for the 19th Time (PHOTOS)
“Pythagoras” Awards for Contributions to Science Presented for the 19th Time (PHOTOS)
Torchlight Procession to Mark the Day of the National Revival Leaders – November 1 Torchlight Procession to Mark the Day of the National Revival Leaders – November 1
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
PM Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Is Working to Reduce Its Budget Deficit for 2027 While Taking into Account the Impact on Social Sector and the Economy PM Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Is Working to Reduce Its Budget Deficit for 2027 While Taking into Account the Impact on Social Sector and the Economy
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Commission for Consumer Protection Fines Two Retail Chains €75,000 for Unfair Commercial Practices Commission for Consumer Protection Fines Two Retail Chains €75,000 for Unfair Commercial Practices
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Bulgarian Hauliers Support Turkish Drivers’ Protest Against Schengen Restrictions Bulgarian Hauliers Support Turkish Drivers’ Protest Against Schengen Restrictions
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Prime Minister Radev Met with Representatives of Italian Motorway Construction Company Prime Minister Radev Met with Representatives of Italian Motorway Construction Company
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

Водещи новини

НА ЖИВО: Единственият дебат между Илияна Йотова и Андрей Гюров - в ефира на БНТ
НА ЖИВО: Единственият дебат между Илияна Йотова и Андрей Гюров - в...
Чете се за: 22:57 мин.
У нас
Апелативният съд в Бургас пусна под "домашен арест" кметовете на Белица и Сунгурларе Апелативният съд в Бургас пусна под "домашен арест" кметовете на Белица и Сунгурларе
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
След 14 месеца зад решетките: Окръжният съд в Бургас пусна Никола Бургазлиев под "домашен арест" След 14 месеца зад решетките: Окръжният съд в Бургас пусна Никола Бургазлиев под "домашен арест"
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев за нападнатия контейнеровоз: Бяхме готови да вдигнем самолети L-39, но до това не се стигна Румен Радев за нападнатия контейнеровоз: Бяхме готови да вдигнем самолети L-39, но до това не се стигна
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
У нас
След потъването на ударения кораб край Калиакра – има ли...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Тридневен траур: Испания скърби за жертвите на жп катастрофата край...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
По света
Решаващите битки: Ключовите щати, които могат да преобърнат вота в САЩ
Чете се за: 06:40 мин.
По света
За 19-ти път раздадоха нагладите за принос в науката...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ