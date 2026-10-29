Illegal Cigarette Factory Uncovered in Karnobat: 58-Year-Old Man Arrested, Faces Up to 6 Years in Prison

The State Agency for National Security (SANS), the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC) and the Border Police have dismantled a secret factory for the illegal production of cigarettes in Karnobat (Southeastern Bulgaria, Burgas district). Counterfeit tobacco products bearing the names of world-famous brands were manufactured there. One man has been arrested so far, while other suspects are being sought.

The illegal factory is located in the industrial zone of Karnobat. During the investigators’ operation, a total of 12 tonnes of tobacco were discovered, along with all kinds of supplies used in cigarette production. The premises also contain modern machinery capable of completing the entire production cycle. Interestingly, there are three bedrooms that were occupied by workers at the illegal factory.

The illegal production operation was uncovered following a tip-off to the authorities that a former tyre warehouse in Karnobat had been converted into a modern cigarette factory.

Commissioner Pavel Koleva, head of the GDCOC department in Burgas: “Upon entering the premises, we found around 12 tonnes of tobacco, equipment spread across three industrial halls, and materials prepared for the production of cigarettes under various brand names.” Senior Commissioner Lyachezar Momchev, director of Border Police in Burgas: “These products are most likely intended for Western and Central Europe.”

Investigators are still establishing when the factory began operating. However, the extensive equipment gives them reason to believe that production had been going on for a long time.

This is just one of the machines in the high-tech factory. It is used to process tobacco, which was cut and moistened here.

Maria Markova, head of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas: “The entire production process was indeed in place, from drying the tobacco to shredding it and filling the appropriate cigarette blanks. There are all kinds of blanks. These include paper and sheets which, depending on the relevant expert examinations, may prove to be paper used in the production of excise stamps as well.”

In addition to the production halls, the factory also had living quarters, including bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen and even a gym. It is believed that workers stayed there in shifts so that production could continue without interruption and the movement of people around the building would not arouse suspicion.

Photos: David Suknarov, BNT

Commissioner Pavel Koleva, head of the GDCOC department in Burgas: “At present, one person, a 58-year-old man from Karnobat, has been arrested. We are identifying those who worked here and were involved in the production process itself, as well as in the distribution of excise goods.”

The workers are believed to have been foreign nationals. Investigators will also establish whether the arrested man, who owns the premises, was the organiser of the criminal activity.