Important Information Regarding Ticket Sales for “Eurovision 2027” in Burgas

Do not trust fake websites. Official ticket sales begin in January 2027.

Warning! Fake websites selling tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2027 in Burgas have been identified. The Bulgarian National Television (BNT) is warning fans not to trust fake posts and offers.

Official ticket sales begin in January 2027.

All details will be available exclusively at eurovision.com/tickets.

Interest is expected to be enormous, with tickets selling out within hours. To make sure you do not miss out, register on Eurofan, the contest’s official free fan platform.

For reliable information about Eurovision 2027 and ticket sales, follow only BNT’s official channels: bnt.bg and bntnews.bg.

Do not share personal or payment details, and do not purchase tickets through unofficial platforms.