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Iva Mihaylova Will Be Tried in Absentia in North Macedonia

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Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
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година катастрофата рмс ива михайлова българия обзор

Iva Mihailova will be tried in absentia. The court ruled accordingly, accepting a proposal from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Kocani, North Macedonia.

“Following a proposal by the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Kocani, it has been ordered that I. M., charged with ‘serious offences against the safety of people and property in road traffic’, be tried in absentia, as she is not available to the state authorities. The next court hearing is scheduled for 9 November 2026 at 09:00,” the Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Ten days ago, Iva Mihaylova appeared in Bulgaria, stating that she had crossed the border legally. However, because of the legal proceedings against her, both her Macedonian and Bulgarian passports had been confiscated.

Macedonian authorities said that there is no record of her having left the country. Mihaylova’s escape sparked a diplomatic scandal and a strong public reaction.

Iva Mihaylova, who holds both Macedonian and Bulgarian citizenship, is charged in the Republic of North Macedonia in connection with a road accident in which one person died. After she arrived in Bulgaria on 13 October, the Basic Court in Kocani issued a warrant for her arrest, and Macedonian authorities circulated her as nationally and internationally wanted. A request for her arrest and extradition was submitted through Interpol in Skopje.

Bulgaria confirmed that it had received the request but said it would not take steps to establish her whereabouts, citing the possibility of refusing to extradite one of its own citizens.

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