Ivaylo Mirchev of 'WCC-Democratic Bulgaria': Figures Behind the Borissov–Peevski Model Are Trying to Regroup to Hold on to Power

Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
Those involved in the so-called Borissov–Peevski model are attempting to regroup and preserve their grip on power, according to Ivaylo Mirchev of 'We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB). Speaking on Bulgarian National Television’s 'More from the Day' programme on January 8.

A month after protests began against what the coalition describes as the “Borissov–Peevski corruption model”, WCC–DB announced a series of concrete steps, including a parliamentary act to remove Borislav Sarafov from his post and legislative changes aimed at guaranteeing fair elections.

According to Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of 'Yes, Bulgaria', nothing of substance has changed since the last protest, while the governing model is seeking to reorganise itself and preserve its influence.

“What is happening is not good. It is not good because the Borissov–Peevski corruption model and those involved in it are currently trying to regroup. In reality, nothing has changed.

How are they trying to regroup?

By holdimg on to power.

What are they doing to achieve that?

The question is what they are not doing.”

WCC–DB has already outlined specific actions it intends to take in Parliament. Chief among them is the immediate removal of Borislav Sarafov from the Prosecutor General’s Office. Mirchev said the law is clear and the situation unprecedented.

“Sarafov should leave the Prosecutor's Office immediately, and the Supreme Judicial Council should appoint a replacement for the next six months. If this does not happen, we will initiate a procedure to remove members of the Supreme Judicial Council.”

He added that without Sarafov’s removal and without a functioning judiciary, fair elections would be impossible.

“To have fair elections, several elements are needed — a properly functioning judicial system and a strong Minister of Interior With someone like Sarafov, who has shown that he shields vote-buyers, fair elections cannot take place.”

Mirchev again stressed that WCC–DB is calling for the introduction of 100 per cent machine voting.

If WCC–DB is handed a mandate to form a government, it will be returned immediately, he said.

“There is no chance of a new cabinet. We will return it (the government-forming mandate) straight away.”

At the end of the interview, Mirchev also commented on the situation in Sofia. He defended Mayor Vasil Terziev, but called for clearer organisation.

“The mayor is doing everything he can, but we have asked for a clear crisis managment task force.”

He also alleged pressure on companies involved in snow clearance and waste collection.

“Companies responsible for snow removal and rubbish collection are receiving calls from the criminal underworld, telling them not to cooperate with the mayor of Sofia if they want their business to survive.”

