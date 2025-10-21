Justice Minister Orders Protection for Prosecutor Ivo Iliev and Family Following Attack

From today, October 21, the family of Prosecutor Ivo Iliev is being guarded by officers from the General Directorate of Security following an order from Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev.

"We are also opening a security post in the hospital where prosecutor Iliev is being treated. I spoke with his wife regarding the organisation of the security measures we are implementing,” Minister Georgiev explained.

The police is investigating the assault and working to identify the perpetrator.

“By order of immediate protection, we are also organising security for another magistrate who has worked with Prosecutor Iliev. The request was submitted to me and the Sofia City Prosecutor today,” the Justice Minister added.

Prosecutor Ivo Iliev had previously been under protection by the directorate for protection in 2024 due to received threats, though that security was withdrawn at his own request.