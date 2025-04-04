Juvenile arrested in possession of 330 vape devices

A juvenile from Varna was arrested during a police operation targettingt drug and narcotic related crimes.

The juvenile had ordered 330 vape devices from Poland, via the internet. They lacked the proper excise tax stamp.

According to a chemical analysis, the liquid in the devices primarily contains nicotine.

The youth was caught when the devices were delivered by a courier company.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.