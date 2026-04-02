Lorry Overturns on Hemus Motorway, Causing Traffic Delays

An accident involving a lorry occurred at the 35th kilometre of the Hemus Motorway early in the afternoon on April 2.

The vehicle overturned at the first left turn after the Vitinya Tunnel, in the direction from Sofia to Botevgrad, causing disruption to traffic in both directions.

Long queues of vehicles formed, significantly delaying passage through the area by around an hour. No injuries were reported in the accident. Traffic was restored after 15:45.