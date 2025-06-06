Man Beats 35-Year-Old Woman to Death in Sozopol Following Property Dispute

A 35-year-old woman was beaten to death in the coastal town of Sozopol. The incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. last night, June 5.

The confrontation reportedly began as a verbal altercation and escalated into a physical assault. The violence occurred at a house occupied by a 58-year-old man and was reportedly linked to an unresolved financial dispute and a court decision that transferred ownership of the property to the woman.

People from the neighbourhood shared their shock:

Dima: "We were surprised. He didn’t drink alcohol, I don’t know what happened." Maria: ""He’s a country guy, not the loud-mouthed type. At one point, there were noises outside — car doors maybe, something being loaded or unloaded. There was commotion, but I can't say exactly." Dobri Kyosev: There was a heavy police presence last night. The man always greeted me politely."

Police officers responding to the scene discovered the woman’s body with visible signs of violence. A series of procedural and investigative actions were carried out, and the body was transported to the Forensic Medicine Department at the University Hospital in Burgas for autopsy.

The suspected perpetrator has been detained for 24 hours. The investigation is ongoing.