Man Detained in Kubrat over Suspected Vote-Buying Scheme

A man has been detained during an operation by police officers from the regional police department in the town of Kubrat, Razgrad district, Northeastern Bulgaria. More than €14,000 was found in his home, police in Razgrad said.

According to initial information, the money was intended for individuals who would vote for a specific political party in the upcoming elections.

During the search, officers also found and seized lists of names, 98 counterfeit €100 banknotes, €4,415 in various denominations and 4,115 Turkish lira.

photos by District Directorate of the Ministry of Interior

A duty prosecutor has been notified, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. The 24-year-old man has been detained for 24 hours at the police station in Kubrat.