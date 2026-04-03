Man Dies after Being Struck by Lorry on Maritsa Motorway

A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the Maritsa motorway on April 3.

The accident occurred this evening on the stretch between the Krepost junction and Harmanli, with the alert received at 18:48, the Traffic Police unit in Haskovo said.

According to initial information, a car pulled over and stopped. The driver, a Turkish national who had got out of the vehicle, was struck by a lorry. He died on the way to hospital. A pre-trial investigation has been launched in connection with the case.