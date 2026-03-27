Man Dies after He Was Beaten While Trying to Defend His Daughter at Their Home

A 54-year-old man has died after having been beaten while attempting to defend his daughter in the the district of Razgrad (Northestern Bulgaria).

The suspect — a 32-year-old man with a criminal record and multiple prior convictions from the village of Ostrovo, in the municipality of Zavet — has been detained at the police station in Kubrat, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Razgrad.

Preliminary information indicates that the incident occurred shortly after 22:30 last night at the victim’s home. The assailant allegedly entered the property to harass a 27-year-old woman. Her father attempted to intervene, but was attacked with punches and kicks. Despite the arrival of an emergency medical team, the 54-year-old man died at the scene.

The suspect has been arrested, and a breathalyser test recorded a blood alcohol level of 2.01 per mille. A duty district prosecutor has been notified. An investigation is under way, and a request for his remand in custody is to be submitted before the Razgrad District Court.



