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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Man Found Dead with Gunshot Wound in Car in Downtown Burgas

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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откриха мъж огнестрелна рана главата автомобил центъра бургас

A 57-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a car in the centre of the coastal city of Burgas on March 16.

Police initially received a report about a broken shop window at a nearby commercial premises. Shortly afterwards, a second call alerted officers to a body discovered inside a passenger car with Burgas registration plates parked on the same street.

The man’s body was found in the driver’s seat. Following an initial inspection of the scene, investigators say the leading line of inquiry is that the man shot himself.

Authorities have confirmed that the vehicle belonged to the 57-year-old man, who was from Pomorie. The firearm involved was legally owned.

Procedural and investigative actions are continuing at the scene, including an inspection, witness interviews and the collection of footage from nearby surveillance cameras. The district prosecutor of Burgas, Georgi Chinev, is also present.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened into the case.

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