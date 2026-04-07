Man Seriously Injured by Electric Arc Was Transported by Air Ambulance to Sofia

A man has been injured in an incident near the railway station in the village of Kulata, in the municipality of Petrich, the press centre of the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior said on April 7. According to initial information, the incident occurred late last night.

The injured man reportedly climbed onto one of the carriages of a train at the station, where he was struck by an electric arc. He was immediately transported to the “South-West Hospital” – base 2 in th town of Sandanski. He was admitted with burns caused by the electric arc and polytrauma sustained after falling from the carriage.

The man’s condition remains critical. Dr Krasimir Mihaylov, director of emergency services in Blagoevgrad, stated that due to the severity of his condition, he was transported earlier today by air ambulance to “St Ekaterina” Hospital in Sofia, and subsequently transferred by ambulance to 'Pirogov' emergency hospital.

Police have said the Prosecutor's Office has been informed, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.