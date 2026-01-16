Mass Checks Find 116 Euro Law Breaches, Fines Top €100,000

Inspections by the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) continue to ensure that traders comply with the Law on the Introduction of the Euro. Today, their teams are in Varna. Have any violations been identified?

The inspections cover various sectors of the economy, focusing primarily on retailers in the food sector, service providers, and parking facilities. Currently, NRA officials are inspecting a car wash in a large shopping centre in Varna. The results of this particular inspection will be announced in a few days.

Authorities are monitoring compliance with the euro introduction law, checking for unjustified price increases, as well as proper labelling of goods and services. Since the start of the campaign, nearly 1,500 inspections have been conducted nationwide, with 120 violations identified and fines totalling over €100,000 imposed.

More on the inspections in Varna now from Anna Mitova, Director of the Communications Directorate at the NRA.

Anna Mitova, NRA: “Across the country, a total of 116 violations have been recorded. The most common breaches we observe are related to the services sector – hairdressing and beauty salons, parking facilities, fitness centres, and various other service providers. To date, we have received between 1,300 and 1,400 reports submitted to the NRA in collaboration with the Commission for Consumer Protection. Our inspections are primarily conducted in response to citizens’ reports.”

NRA inspections will continue tomorrow in Shumen.