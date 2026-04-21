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Measles Cases in Bulgaria Reach 149, Most Concentrated in Vratsa District

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Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
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A total of 149 measles cases have been reported in Bulgaria, with the highest number registered in the district of Vratsa (Northwestern Bulgaria), where 114 infections have been recorded. The data, published on 20 April on the website of the Ministry of Health, shows that 122 of the cases have been laboratory confirmed so far, while six have been ruled out due to a lack of laboratory evidence for measles infection.

The distribution by region indicates a notably higher incidence in Vratsa — 78.08 cases per 100,000 population. Other affected areas include Pleven (8.82 per 100,000), Lovech (9.93), Sofia City (0.15), Gabrovo (1.07), Montana (0.89), and Sofia District (0.45).

Of the infected individuals, 129 are children, with 81 of them unvaccinated due to not yet reaching the required age or for other reasons. Nine children have an unknown immunisation status, while the rest have documented vaccination.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 19,585 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine have been administered, according to the Ministry of Health.

Vaccination against measles in Bulgaria is mandatory, with immunisation carried out at 13 months of age and again at the age of 12.


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