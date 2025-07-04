Ministers of Interior of Bulgaria and Austria Inspect Border Facilities at Elhovo

Austrian Minister of Interior, Gerhard Karner, is on a visit to Bulgaria on July 4. Together with his Bulgarian counterpart, Daniel Mitov, they are inspecting the Bulgaria–Turkey border near the Lesovo area.

Upon arriving at the Regional Directorate of Border Police in Elhovo, Ministers Mitov and Karner handed over 15 new all-terrain minibuses intended to strengthen border security. The two also received a briefing on the operations of the video surveillance coordination centre.

Later today, they are scheduled to visit the border line itself to observe a newly installed sensor-based monitoring system. The system is capable of distinguishing between humans and animals and triggers alerts for rapid response.