More Than €1 Million in Fake Banknotes Seized in Sofia

More than €1 million in counterfeit banknotes— all in €100 denominations—have been discovered in car parks of hypermarkets across different parts of Sofia.

One of the seizures took place in a yellow car with Romanian registration plates, where suspects were detained during a transaction as Romanian nationals were handing over the money to Bulgarian individuals. Around €400,000 in fake notes were found in a box inside the vehicle.

Approximately 200 metres away, at another hypermarket, a third suspect was arrested carrying a bag filled with counterfeit banknotes worth around €300,000.

A further €300,000 in fake currency was seized at a third location in the capital.

Among the five people detained are foreign nationals, including Romanian citizens.

The operation, carried out by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC), had been underway for several months. Authorities believe they may have disrupted a trafficking channel for counterfeit euros from Romania into Bulgaria, according to preliminary and unofficial information.