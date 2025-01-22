MP Lena Borislavova waives her parliamentary immunity

Lena Borislavova from 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB) will voluntarily waive her parliamentary immunity this morning. This is what Borislavova said upon entering the building of Parliament on January 22.

Yesterday, the Speaker of Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, submitted three draft decision requesting the lifting of the immunities of Lena Borislavova from WCC-DB, and Dzheyhan Ibryamov and Mario Rangelov from the parliamentary group of Democracy, Rights and Freedoms (DRF) – MRF. The request to lift Borislavova's immunity is related to an investigation into document crime concerning the departure of Kiril Petkov from the environment-protection group "Save Koral" in order to become caretaker Minister of th Economy.

BNT: The Speaker of Parliament has submitted a draft decision for the request to lift your immunity.

"After threats from Mr. Peevski that he would file a complaint against her in the Prosecutor's office, possibly for personal concealment, even, I think, a call from the Prosecutor General. So I will keep my word and waive my immunity, and I'm going to do that right now. I hope the Prosecutor General and future prosecutors, as Sarafov has only a few months left, will demonstrate the same diligence and vigilance on cases like Corporate Commercial Bank, the 'Eight Dwarfs', Pepi the Euro, all the unregulated influences, and the thefts from municipal and state projects," said Lena Borislavova, Deputy Chair of WCC-DB.

The draft decisions are related to the request of acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, on December 19, 2024 to give Parliament's consent to prosecute six MPs, published on the website of the Prosecutor's office.

These are Radostin Vasilev from 'Morality, Unity, Honour' (MECh), Veselin Veshev and Angel Georgiev from 'Vazrazhdane', Lena Borislavova from WCC-DB, Gyunay Daloolu from 'MRF-New Beginning' and Mario Rangelov from DRF, on the proposal of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

