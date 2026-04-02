Nearly 4,000 Packs of Cigarettes Seized at Danube Bridge in Ruse

Customs officers have seized 79,520 cigarettes — nearly 4,000 packs — during inspections of two passenger vehicles at the Danube Bridge in Ruse.

On 31 March, a car leaving Bulgaria was stopped, and a total of 11,000 cigarettes from four different brands were found. The Bulgarian driver stated he was travelling to Germany to visit his family and that the entire quantity was for personal use.

During a separate inspection of a van, customs officers discovered a specially constructed compartment in the floor of the vehicle. A total of 68,520 cigarettes from 11 different brands were found hidden inside.

The goods have been seized, and administrative offence reports have been issued under the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act.