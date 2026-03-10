БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
New Arrival at Burgas Zoo: Baby Eland Antelope Born

Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
A baby antelope has been born at the zoo in the coastal city of Burgas. The newborn belongs to the species known as the eland, one of the largest antelopes in the world.

The calf already stands confidently beside its mother and is gradually exploring its surroundings. Zoo staff say it is lively and curious, and visitors can now see it in the antelope enclosure.

The eland is one of Africa’s most impressive grazing animals. Adult males can weigh up to around 750 kg, while females are somewhat smaller. The species is noted for its relatively calm temperament and imposing stature.

Eland pregnancies last about nine months, and usually a single calf is born. Calves are born fully developed and are able to move with the herd from their first day.

