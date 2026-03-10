БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Extraordinary Parliamentary Sitting Convened Over Fuel Supply and Middle East Crisis

Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Bulgarian MPs are meeting in an extraordinary sitting today, March 10, to discuss the country’s fuel supply amid rising global tensions in the Middle East.

During the sitting, the Parliament is hearing from Deputy Finance Minister Stanimir Mihaylov, the Director of the Customs Agency of Bulgaria, the Chair of the State Reserve Agency, and the special manager of Lukoil Bulgaria, Rumen Spetsov.

Lawmakers are seeking to understand whether these institutions—including the refinery—are prepared to ensure adequate fuel supplies in the coming weeks.

In addition, MPs are asking what measures the state will take to address rising fuel prices. Since the beginning of the month, the price of A-95 petrol has increased by 8 euro cents, diesel by 14 euro cents, and gas by 4 euro cents.

Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Environment commented on the fuel price surge, saying: “I am confident that the government will respond with inspections.”


