Traffic on Danube Bridge at Ruse to Be Restricted on 12 March for Emergency Roadworks

Traffic on the Danube Bridge will be restricted for all types of vehicles on Thursday 12 March between 10:00 and 15:00 because of emergency repairs to the road surface, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced on March 10.

The repair works will be carried out on the carriageway of the facility which has not yet undergone major renovation. The overhaul of the bridge is currently being implemented in stages, with construction activities concentrated on a 320‑metre section of the carriageway in the direction of Bulgaria.

According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, the heavy traffic on the bridge has compromised the old, unrepaired surface, and measures are now being taken to ensure road safety. This is expected to be the last emergency repair on this stretch. The carriageway towards Bulgaria is scheduled for completion in the first week of April, after which all traffic will be diverted onto the newly renovated carriageway.

The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging motorists to plan their journeys in advance, in view of the anticipated five‑hour traffic stoppage. During the restriction, drivers can use the primary road I‑1 Sofia–Vidin and Danube Bridge 2 as an alternative route to Romania. A possible diversion route is via road I‑7 Silistra–Shumen, from the junction with the Hemus motorway to the Silistra border checkpoint.

When traffic on the Danube Bridge is halted, drivers of heavy goods vehicles will be able to use lorry parks and rest areas in the regions of Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Yambol and Haskovo.