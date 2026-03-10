БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Отново с час напред: На 29 март преминаваме към лятното...
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Спират движението по "Дунав мост" при Русе за 5...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Тръмп заплаши Иран: Смърт, огън и ярост ще властват над...
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
Горящ автобус блокира движението между Стара Загора и...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Traffic on Danube Bridge at Ruse to Be Restricted on 12 March for Emergency Roadworks

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
EN
Запази
спират движението дунав мост русе часа авариен ремонт четвъртък
Снимка: BGNES/archive

Traffic on the Danube Bridge will be restricted for all types of vehicles on Thursday 12 March between 10:00 and 15:00 because of emergency repairs to the road surface, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced on March 10.

The repair works will be carried out on the carriageway of the facility which has not yet undergone major renovation. The overhaul of the bridge is currently being implemented in stages, with construction activities concentrated on a 320‑metre section of the carriageway in the direction of Bulgaria.

According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, the heavy traffic on the bridge has compromised the old, unrepaired surface, and measures are now being taken to ensure road safety. This is expected to be the last emergency repair on this stretch. The carriageway towards Bulgaria is scheduled for completion in the first week of April, after which all traffic will be diverted onto the newly renovated carriageway.

The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging motorists to plan their journeys in advance, in view of the anticipated five‑hour traffic stoppage. During the restriction, drivers can use the primary road I‑1 Sofia–Vidin and Danube Bridge 2 as an alternative route to Romania. A possible diversion route is via road I‑7 Silistra–Shumen, from the junction with the Hemus motorway to the Silistra border checkpoint.

When traffic on the Danube Bridge is halted, drivers of heavy goods vehicles will be able to use lorry parks and rest areas in the regions of Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Yambol and Haskovo.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
1
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
Над шест часа продължи операцията на Малена Замфирова, интервенцията е преминала успешно
2
Над шест часа продължи операцията на Малена Замфирова,...
Войната в Близкия изток: Втора иранска ракета неутрализирана над Турция
3
Войната в Близкия изток: Втора иранска ракета неутрализирана над...
Тръмп: Войната срещу Иран почти приключи
4
Тръмп: Войната срещу Иран почти приключи
Заместник генералният директор на НКЖИ подаде оставка
5
Заместник генералният директор на НКЖИ подаде оставка
"Пазарите полудяват при война": Какво ще се случи с цените на горивата?
6
"Пазарите полудяват при война": Какво ще се случи с...

Най-четени

Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
1
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Тръмп: "Наистина не ми пука" дали Иран ще играе на световното първенство по футбол
2
Тръмп: "Наистина не ми пука" дали Иран ще играе на...
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от Близкия изток
3
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от...
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
4
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
5
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет, катастрофирал преди 50 години
6
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет,...

More from: Bulgaria

Commemoration Ceremonies Mark 83 Years Since the Rescue of the Bulgarian Jews During the Holocaust
Commemoration Ceremonies Mark 83 Years Since the Rescue of the Bulgarian Jews During the Holocaust
Clocks Go Forward on 29 March 2026 as Bulgaria Switches to Daylight Saving Time Clocks Go Forward on 29 March 2026 as Bulgaria Switches to Daylight Saving Time
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
New Arrival at Burgas Zoo: Baby Eland Antelope Born New Arrival at Burgas Zoo: Baby Eland Antelope Born
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Weather: Sunny This Afternoon, with Maximum Temperatures Between 8°C and 18°C Weather: Sunny This Afternoon, with Maximum Temperatures Between 8°C and 18°C
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Extraordinary Parliamentary Sitting Convened Over Fuel Supply and Middle East Crisis Extraordinary Parliamentary Sitting Convened Over Fuel Supply and Middle East Crisis
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
“Gallup”: How Many Parties Would Enter Parliament if Elections Were Held Today? “Gallup”: How Many Parties Would Enter Parliament if Elections Were Held Today?
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Надежда Нейнски: Проведохме най-мащабната операция по евакуация на български граждани от Близкия изток
Надежда Нейнски: Проведохме най-мащабната операция по евакуация на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Андрей Гюров с коментар по актуални теми Премиерът Андрей Гюров с коментар по актуални теми
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
По света
Председателят на Държавия резерв Асен Асенов: Количествата горива у нас са налице, годни са за използване Председателят на Държавия резерв Асен Асенов: Количествата горива у нас са налице, годни са за използване
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Забравена чанта в центъра на София вдигна на крак полицията (СНИМКИ) Забравена чанта в центъра на София вдигна на крак полицията (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът обсъжда великденски надбавки за над 1,6 млн. пенсионери
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Новият служебен регионален министър Николай Найденов положи клетва
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Тръмп заплаши Иран: Смърт, огън и ярост ще властват над страната
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
По света
Отново с час напред: На 29 март преминаваме към лятното часово време
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ