Commemoration Ceremonies Mark 83 Years Since the Rescue of the Bulgarian Jews During the Holocaust

President Iotova: The Holocaust did not begin with Auschwitz, it began with words, with the deafening silence in societies

майка правеше сухари торби чаршафи отбелязваме спасяването българските евреи
Снимка: БТА

Bulgaria has marked 83 years since the rescue of its Jewish community during the Second World War with commemorative ceremonies across the country.

In Sofia, wreaths and flowers were laid at the Memorial Plaques honouring the rescuers of Bulgarian Jews and at the Monument of Salvation. The ceremony was held under the patronage of President Iliana Iotova.

Survivor Avram Paparo recalled the events surrounding the planned deportations: “There was a drummer who used to pass through the Kale district, beating his drum. I liked the sound of it very much and would follow him. He was announcing what the Jews were supposed to do. I understood what he had said from my mother, because she rushed to start making bags by cutting up sheets and preparing dried bread, as we had been told we would be travelling somewhere. I was very excited about the trip, but later the whole thing was cancelled.”

Speaking at the ceremony, President Iotova said Bulgaria had demonstrated that “a small David can defeat a giant Goliath when it comes to saving human lives.”

"Ladies and gentlemen, if we compare today with the events of 83 years ago, we should ask ourselves whether we have truly overcome hatred and denial. Sadly, the conclusion is a troubling one, because the world today is still torn by hatred, division and conflict, and it often seems that we have forgotten the lessons of this history.”

Photos by BTA

Iliana Iotova, President of Bulgaria:

“The Holocaust did not begin with Auschwitz concentration camp. It began with words, with the deafening silence of societies, and with people looking the other way. That is why our great responsibility today is to confront hatred—wherever it appears.”

The Jewish community in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv marked 83 years since the rescue of Bulgarian Jews from the death camps with a minute's silence and the laying of wreaths and flowers at the Monument of Gratitude.

“The rescue of the Bulgarian Jews is an event that makes our country a moral example in a tragic and sombre era,” said Kristiyan Angelov, chairman of the Jewish organisation “Shalom” in Plovdiv, during the commemorative ceremony at the Monument of Gratitude in the city.

The event was held under increased police presence. Among those attending were Plovdiv’s deputy mayor Ivan Stoyanov, the deputy chairman of the Plovdiv Municipal Council Stefan Posliyski, the deputy mayor of the Central district Gergana Zlatkova, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Italy in Plovdiv Giuseppe De Francesco, as well as representatives of local and national authorities.

Isak Mezan said:

“I often think that if this day had not happened, I would not exist, because my parents lived through it. History is written every day, so things are always changing, but let us hope they will change for the better.”

He added:

“This was an act of goodness carried out by people, and we hope that in the future there will be similar acts and events that will make us proud to be human. My existence today is the result of that act. I cannot help but be grateful that it happened, that there were people for whom humanity prevailed over party loyalties and personal interests, and who prevented what happened in many other countries.”

Kristiyan Angelov, chairman of the Jewish organisation “Shalom” in Plovdiv, said:

“Eighty-three years have passed since an event that will forever remain among the brightest moments in Bulgarian history — the rescue of Bulgarian Jews during the Holocaust. Yet in those dark times, Bulgaria demonstrated something different and significant. It showed that even in the most difficult historical trials, human dignity, morality and conscience can prevail.”

Under a decision by the Bulgarian Council of Ministers on 13 February 2003, 10 March is observed in Bulgaria as the Day of the Holocaust, officially titled the Day of the Holocaust and the Victims of Crimes Against Humanity.

In 2002, at a meeting of education ministers from the member states of the Council of Europe, it was decided that from the following year the International Day of Holocaust Remembrance—until then observed on 27 January—could be commemorated by each country in accordance with its own national history.

Bulgaria’s government designated 10 March as the national date of remembrance, marking the moment when the deportation of the first groups of Bulgarian Jews to Nazi concentration camps was halted.

On 10 March 1943, the Metropolitan of Plovdiv, Patriarch Kiril of Bulgaria—later Patriarch of Bulgaria—and the Sofia Exarch Stefan I of Bulgaria intervened to prevent the deportation of hundreds of Jews from Plovdiv to Nazi camps.

The rescue of around 50,000 Bulgarian Jews is commemorated through numerous public events and dedicated lessons in schools across the country. The Day of the Holocaust was officially observed in Bulgaria for the first time on 10 March 2003.

