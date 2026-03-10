Weather: Sunny This Afternoon, with Maximum Temperatures Between 8°C and 18°C

Maximum temperatures today will range between 8°C and 18°C on March 10.

In the afternoon it will be mostly sunny. A light to moderate easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 12°C and 18°C, around 13°C in Sofia and 8–10°C along the coast.

Tonight it will be mainly clear and almost calm. After midnight visibility will fall and low cloud will form in places, mainly in eastern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will range from −4°C to 2°C, about −1°C in Sofia and 1–4°C on the Black Sea coast.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny over the western and central regions of the country. Before midday visibility will improve in the east and low cloud will clear; it will be sunny there during the day too. A light to moderate east-northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 13–18°C, about 15°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast there will be areas of reduced visibility and low cloud in the morning. For most of the daytime it will be sunny. A moderate east-northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 8–11°C. Sea water temperature is 6–8°C. Sea state around force 3.

In most mountain areas it will be mainly sunny. Significant high cloud is expected only over the eastern parts of the Stara Planina, Strandzha and Sakar. A light east-southeasterly wind will blow, becoming moderate from the south-southeast over the highest peaks. Maximum temperature at 1,200 metres will be about 10°C, and around 2°C at 2,000 metres.

Through the end of this week and into early next week it will remain mostly sunny. There will be widespread low cloud and a risk of short-lived morning fogs along the Danube valley and in some low-lying basins. Winds will be light east-northeasterlies, moderate in the east. Minimum temperatures will generally be between −2°C and 3°C, and maximums between 13°C and 18°C, turning slightly lower by Sunday–Monday. Lower temperatures will persist in the east and along the coast, between 8°C and 11°C.