New “House of Children” Social Project Opens in Sofia in Two Years

“House of Children” is a new social project that envisages the creation of a national centre aimed at developing the skills of children and young people. It will provide accessible social and educational services for children, families and young people, including those from vulnerable groups.

The organisation National Network for Children has been working for years to realise this project, together with its Executive Director Georgi Bogdanov. The centre is intended to be a shared space where every child has the opportunity to be heard, supported and encouraged to develop their potential.

The new building will be constructed at 44 Sofroniy Vrachanski Street. It will be energy-efficient and organised across three floors with flexible spaces for training, meetings and various activities. The project is presented as an example of cooperation between institutions, the non-governmental sector and local authorities.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The first groundbreaking ceremony was held by Minister of Labour and Social Policy Hassan Ademov, Minister of Regional Development Nikolay Naydenov, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, Sofia Municipal Council Chair Tsvetomir Petrov, and the Mayor of the Vuzrazhdane district Stanislav Iliev.