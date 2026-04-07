New Penalty Procedure Launched Against 'Bobov Do'l Power Plant Over Air Pollution

Experts from the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Sofia have carried out an inspection at the Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant, the Ministry of Environment and Water said on April 7. The unplanned inspection is due to reports of air pollution linked to the plant’s operations.

Unorganised emissions were identified, released from the boiler house building, where the plant’s energy facilities are located, as well as from compromised sections of the gas ducts leading to the combustion installation. It was established that part of the emission flows generated in the combustion process did not pass through the technological route specified in the integrated permit. This means they did not go through all the required purification systems — electrostatic precipitators and desulphurisation units — and were released prematurely into the atmosphere, the ministry added.

Administrative-penalty proceedings have been initiated in relation to the violation, and a penalty notice is expected to be issued.

The plant is subject to continuous monitoring, including regular inspections, both planned and prompted by public complaints, the statement noted. In the event of any detected breaches, immediate sanctions are applied in accordance with current legislation.

Since the beginning of the year, experts from the inspectorate in Sofia have carried out 20 inspections of the plant’s operations and have issued 10 acts establishing administrative violations, the ministry said.