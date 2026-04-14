New Sofia Metro Extension Near Completion, Set to Open in July

Three new metro stations along General Vladimir Vazov Boulevard — Stadion Georgi Asparuhov metro station, Vitinya metro station and General Vladimir Vazov metro station — are 98% complete and are expected to open in July, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has announced.

The new 3km section, which runs through the Poduyane district, is currently undergoing final testing of the trains, with trials expected to conclude in May.

The Stadion Georgi Asparuhov metro station has been designed in colours inspired by the iconic stadium, reflecting the legacy of Bulgarian football legend Georgi Asparuhov.

The Vitinya metro station and General Vladimir Vazov metro station feature modern, minimalist designs emphasising movement. A park-and-ride facility for 100 vehicles is also planned.

Once operational, the extension will provide faster and more convenient access for residents of the Hadzhi Dimitar district, Suhata Reka district and Levski G district neighbourhoods to the city centre, as well as to western areas such as Ovcha Kupel district and Gorna Banya district.

City officials estimate the extension could reduce car traffic in the area by around 25%, with a direct positive impact on air quality and the urban environment.

Following the completion of the section along General Vladimir Vazov Boulevard, the total length of the Sofia Metro will reach 55 km, with 50 stations. Daily ridership is expected to exceed 500,000 passengers.

In parallel, Sofia is upgrading its surface transport network with new electric buses, trolleybuses and modern trams, alongside expanded electric transport and improved route organisation to ease mobility and reduce pollution.

Work is under way on major urban arteries such as Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard, Maria Luiza Boulevard, James Bourchier Boulevard and Copenhagen Boulevard, where improvements are being made not only to transport infrastructure but to the overall urban environment.

Expansion of the network is also continuing, including new tram links connecting districts such as Mladost district and Druzhba district, as well as improved access to the northern parts of the city, the mayor added.