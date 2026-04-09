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No Bulgarian Delegation Will Travel to Jerusalem This Year to Bring the Holy Fire

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The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has decided that there will be no Bulgarian delegation to bring the Holy Fire from Jerusalem this year, due to the situation in the Middle East and the impossibility of travel. This was announced on April 9 by Metropolitan Kiprian of Stara Zagora, who is also the official spokesperson of the Synod.

He expressed regret over the decision but noted that the Holy Fire from last year is preserved in every diocese. In the Stara Zagora Diocese, it is kept at the Kazanlak Monastery “Holy Mother of God” and the Monastery of “St. Petka” in Chirpan, from where it will be distributed to the diocesan center and all churches.

The metropolitan emphasized that faith remains the most important element for Christians.

“Let us have the patience, humility, and wisdom to accept everything as proof of His Resurrection, because He will always give us this truth.”

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