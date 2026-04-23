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No Human Anthrax Cases Reported in Bulgaria So Far, Authorities Say

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Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
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24 people referred to their GP for antibiotic prophylaxis

There are currently no reported cases of anthrax infection in humans in the country, the press centre of the Ministry of Health said on April 22.

In connection with the outbreak of the disease in the village of Chernogor in the district of Silistra, the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Silistra has undertaken active tracing of all individuals who had contact with sick animals or who may have consumed contaminated food.

So far, 24 people have been identified. They have been referred to their general practitioners for antibiotic prophylaxis and medical monitoring.

The Ministry of Health has urged citizens not to consume meat, meat products, or milk that have not been purchased through official retail channels or that have not been properly heat-treated.

It also warned that anyone who suspects they may have consumed meat or meat products of uncertain origin in raw or insufficiently cooked form, and who subsequently develops gastrointestinal symptoms, should seek medical attention immediately and inform healthcare providers of the possible risk of anthrax infection.

In the event of suspected contact with contaminated surfaces or objects and the appearance of skin-related symptoms, medical consultation is also necessary.

Anthrax is a treatable bacterial disease that presents with different clinical forms depending on the route of infection and the causative agent — including inhalation of dust, contact with infected animals or contaminated surfaces and objects, and consumption of insufficiently heat-treated contaminated meat or meat products.

In cases of consuming infected meat, the likelihood of infection with anthrax depends on whether the food has undergone heat treatment. When food has been properly heat-treated, the risk is considered to be very low.

The intestinal form of anthrax may present with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and bloody diarrhoea. Timely antibiotic treatment is of key importance.

Anyone who has consumed food of uncertain origin should contact their general practitioner or an infectious disease specialist for examination and, where appropriate, antibiotic prophylaxis, the Ministry of Health added.

Head of BFSA: “The Anthrax Outbreak in Silistra Is Particularly Dangerous.”

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