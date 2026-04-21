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Head of BFSA: “The Anthrax Outbreak in Silistra Is Particularly Dangerous.”

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Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
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ангел мавровски бабх случаят особено опасен

An anthrax outbreak has been detected in the district of Silistra, with authorities confirming the infection after laboratory testing. According to the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), the animals involved were treated for around 30 days by a private veterinarian on-site without notifying the competent authorities and without a clear diagnosis being established.

Speaking on the programme “The Day Begins”, Dr Angel Mavrovsky, Executive Director of the BFSA, said the case is “particularly dangerous”.

All contact persons who had contact with the infected animals are currently being traced. Some of the meat has been processed and the owners claim that it was intended for personal consumption. The meat found has been destroyed.

Efforts are currently underway to trace all individuals who may have had contact with the infected animals. So far, 13 people have been identified, while the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) continues its investigation into additional contacts. Some of the meat from the infected animals had reportedly been processed, allegedly for personal consumption, while any recovered meat has been destroyed.

Dr Mavrovsky stated that the meat had been processed in illegal slaughterhouses and added that four animals were illegally removed from the site and transported to the Razgrad region for processing and sale. The individual involved has been identified with the assistance of the police.

The BFSA confirmed that the anthrax outbreak has been laboratory verified.

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