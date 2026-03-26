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No Increase in Migration Pressure at Bulgaria–Turkey Border over Middle East Conflict, Authorities Say

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Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
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Bulgarian authorities say there is currently no increase in migration pressure at the Bulgaria–Turkey border as a result of the conflict in the Middle East. The update came during a meeting in the coastal city of Burgas between law enforcement officials from Bulgaria and Turkey on March 25.

Pavel Yorgakiev, Head of Unit 'Crimes Related to Illegal Residence of Foreign Nationals': “At present, the situation is calm. Given the winter season, there are not many recorded cases of illegal crossings by foreign nationals. In view of the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, an increase is possible, but at the moment none is being observed. Compared to the same period last year, the numbers have in fact decreased significantly, and we hope they will remain at this level.”

Despite the absence of increased migration pressure, measures against illegal migration remain heightened. Bulgarian authorities stress that these measures have not been relaxed at any point and are even being reinforced as a precaution.

Dr Yusuf Güler, Deputy Governor of Kırklareli: “The situation in Turkey is calm. We are in very good communication with our Bulgarian partners, and there are no issues on either the Bulgarian or Turkish side. We have held very productive meetings to ensure safer borders.”

The meeting in Burgas was held within the framework of a project aimed at strengthening capacity and improving cooperation between law enforcement authorities in the Bulgarian regions of Burgas, Haskovo and Yambol, and the Turkish provinces of Edirne and Kırklareli in the field of migration.

Desislava Georgieva, Ministry of Regional Development: “The project is important because it addresses a highly pressing issue in both our country and our neighbour, Turkey, and the issue unfortunately remains relevnt. Given the global processes we are witnessing, we will continue to face illegal migration in the future.

“What is particularly valuable about this project is that we are investing in human resources – in the skills of representatives of law enforcement institutions, in the exchange of experience with their counterparts in other countries, and, not least, in upgrading their technical equipment so that they can carry out their daily work with greater confidence.”

Under the project, the Bulgarian side has primarily directed funding towards the purchase of off-road vehicles and specialised vans to be used in operational activities.

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