НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB

Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:50, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On February 25, the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Dimitar Radev, and the Minister of Finance, Temenuzhka Petkova, signed a joint letter containing a request for the preparation of extraordinary convergence reports, which was sent to the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by the BNB.

The letter was prepared and sent in accordance with the decision of the Parliament of 26 July 2024 to accelerate and complete the process of preparation for the adoption of the euro in the Republic of Bulgaria, in accordance with Article 140 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in accordance with Decision of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria No 92 of 24 February 2025 to request the European Commission and the European Central Bank to prepare extraordinary convergence reports for the Republic of Bulgaria.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
17:15, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Increasing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria
Increasing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria
16:35, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
16:16, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
16:00, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations
Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations
15:16, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Bulgaria's Prime Minister: Convergence Report for the Euro Area will Probably Come Out in Early June
Bulgaria's Prime Minister: Convergence Report for the Euro Area will Probably Come Out in Early June
14:53, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
13:39, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
 State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
20:10, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
 Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
19:58, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
 Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
19:46, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
18:45, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
18:26, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations
Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations
President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
Топ 24
Най-четени
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Заради ледените дни: 100% от кайсиевите дръвчета са унищожени, повече от половината праскови също
Заради ледените дни: 100% от кайсиевите дръвчета са унищожени,...
След срещата Тръмп - Макрон: Обща цел край на войната в Украйна, но по различни начини
След срещата Тръмп - Макрон: Обща цел край на войната в Украйна, но...
Полша вдигна военни самолети, след като Русия нанесе въздушни удари по Украйна
Полша вдигна военни самолети, след като Русия нанесе въздушни удари...
Пиян, дрогиран и без книжка: Три обвинения за шофьора, предизвикал катастрофа в София
Пиян, дрогиран и без книжка: Три обвинения за шофьора, предизвикал...
Карлос Насар е "Спортист на годината" за 2024 г. (ОБЗОР)
Карлос Насар е "Спортист на годината" за 2024 г. (ОБЗОР)
Пожар в къщата на майката на български европрокурор
Пожар в къщата на майката на български европрокурор
Брайън Адамс идва в София с ексклузивен концерт в зала "България"
Брайън Адамс идва в София с ексклузивен концерт в зала...
Младеж загина при катастрофа тази нощ край Пловдив
Младеж загина при катастрофа тази нощ край Пловдив
Златислава Чуканова с отличен старт на Купа Странджа
Златислава Чуканова с отличен старт на Купа Странджа