Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB

On February 25, the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Dimitar Radev, and the Minister of Finance, Temenuzhka Petkova, signed a joint letter containing a request for the preparation of extraordinary convergence reports, which was sent to the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by the BNB.

The letter was prepared and sent in accordance with the decision of the Parliament of 26 July 2024 to accelerate and complete the process of preparation for the adoption of the euro in the Republic of Bulgaria, in accordance with Article 140 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in accordance with Decision of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria No 92 of 24 February 2025 to request the European Commission and the European Central Bank to prepare extraordinary convergence reports for the Republic of Bulgaria.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News