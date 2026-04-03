One Detained in Ruse During a Police Operation against Vote-Buying

Officers from the Ruse Regional Police carried out an operation today, April 3, in the village of Vetovo targeting vote-buying. A 48-year-old man was detained, who had been granting loans to poorly educated and socially vulnerable individuals. He allegedly promised to write off their debts shortly before elections if they voted for a specific political party.

A parallel operation was also conducted in Senovo, aimed at investigating a 56-year-old woman. She was suspected of offering direct material benefits to local residents in exchange for voting in favour of a particular party.

In both cases, documents and materials were seized, including notebooks containing names and figures, loan agreements with personal data, as well as additional lists from a mobile device.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and work to document the alleged activity is continuing under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Ruse.





