БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова пред ПП-ДБ: Трябва да отговорим...
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
Правната комисия в НС реши: Секциите в страните извън ЕС...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Президентът Йотова пред ГЕРБ-СДС: Предстоят ни трудни...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Важно за шофьорите: От днес влиза в сила новата...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Месец януари през фотообектива на Десислава Кулелиева...
Чете се за: 08:35 мин.
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Orthodox Church Marks St Simeon the God-Receiver and Prophetess Anna

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
отбелязваме зимния симеоновден последният вълчите празници
Снимка: archive/BGNES

On 3 February, the Orthodox Church commemorates St Simeon the God-Receiver and the Prophetess Anna. Their feast is observed on the day following the Presentation of the Lord, celebrated on 2 February.

According to tradition, Simeon was one of the seventy scholars who translated the Old Testament from Hebrew into Greek at the request of the Egyptian ruler Ptolemy II Philadelphus (285–246 BC). In Bulgarian folk tradition, the day is known as Winter Simeon’s Day, while its summer counterpart is celebrated on 1 September, when people bearing the name Simeon mark their name day.

Winter Simeon’s Day, like the Winter feast of the Virgin Mary, is traditionally observed by pregnant women, young brides and mothers. Folk belief holds that the nature of the first visitor to a household on the day foretells whether livestock born during the year will be male or female.

The day is considered one of the most ominous in the folk calendar. In some regions it is known as Simeon the Marker, believed to bring wounds or marks upon people. For this reason, tradition warns against handling sharp objects.

3 February is also the third of the so-called “Wolf Days”, during which no work involving wool is done, and ash or rubbish is not thrown outside, so as not to anger the wolves and provoke attacks on livestock. It is also customary not to lend anything or take items out of the home, to prevent prosperity from “leaving the house”.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът постепенно се топи
1
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до хижа “Петрохан”
2
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до...
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от куршуми в главите на тримата убити
3
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от...
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за "Евровизия"
4
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
5
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
6
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...

Най-четени

Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
1
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
2
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
3
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
4
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
5
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
6
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове

More from: Culture

DARA Wins BNT’s National Selection and Will Represent Bulgaria at Eurovision 2026
DARA Wins BNT’s National Selection and Will Represent Bulgaria at Eurovision 2026
Dolni Bogrov’s “Dzhamal” Mummers Group Wins Bronze at Surva 2026 Festival Dolni Bogrov’s “Dzhamal” Mummers Group Wins Bronze at Surva 2026 Festival
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
Traditional “Babuvane” Ritual Recreated in Tsarevo for Midwife's Day (see pics) Traditional “Babuvane” Ritual Recreated in Tsarevo for Midwife's Day (see pics)
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Bulgaria’s “Get to Know Bulgaria” Movement Marks 60 Years of Inspiring Travel Bulgaria’s “Get to Know Bulgaria” Movement Marks 60 Years of Inspiring Travel
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
The Centre for Underwater Archaeology in Sozopol Comes Under the Auspices of UNESCO The Centre for Underwater Archaeology in Sozopol Comes Under the Auspices of UNESCO
Чете се за: 06:40 мин.
‘Preserved Like a Treasure’: The First Bulgarian Banknote, a Story Almost Like a Novel (see pics) ‘Preserved Like a Treasure’: The First Bulgarian Banknote, a Story Almost Like a Novel (see pics)
Чете се за: 07:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
У нас
Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
У нас
До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Спорт
Задържаха мъж и жена, изтезавали животни, за да продават видеата
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Съдът отмени условната присъда на прокурорския син от Перник
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
"Референдум": Неизпълнените обещания най-много отблъскват...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Убит е Сейф ал-Ислам - син на бившия либийски лидер Муамар Кадафи
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ